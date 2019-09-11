RefToken Price Tops $0.12 (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, RefToken has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One RefToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $123,457.00 and $9.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00041131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.49 or 0.04585169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000122 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

