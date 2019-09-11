Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given a $24.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) received a $24.00 target price from research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDFN. ValuEngine raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $24.00 target price on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Redfin from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 634,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,825. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $122,218.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,210.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 112,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,964,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,874. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 8.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,461,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

