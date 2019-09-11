Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stars Group (TSG)

Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/10/2019 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

9/9/2019 – Stars Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/16/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/15/2019 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

8/13/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2019 – Stars Group was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/5/2019 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/30/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2019 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/17/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Stars Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. 2,410,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Stars Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Stars Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stars Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

