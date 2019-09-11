Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Position Raised by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 829.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,150 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 17,408.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,100,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,254,449,000 after acquiring an additional 527,708 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $62,635,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,684,000 after acquiring an additional 342,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.47. The company had a trading volume of 43,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $210.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.