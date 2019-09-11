QYNO (QNO) Market Cap Hits $1,958.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, QYNO has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $1,958.00 and $7.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

