Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $480,372.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001521 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Liqui. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $480,372.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019496 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.96 or 0.02117667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000550 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020808 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,049,211 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, CoinExchange, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

