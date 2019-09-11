Quantstamp (QSP) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $465,885.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Binance, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00205863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.01184443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00086867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, GOPAX, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.