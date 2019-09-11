Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 3,766 Shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dynex Capital by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 42,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of DX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.64. Dynex Capital Inc has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 157.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 4,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DX. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.