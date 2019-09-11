Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 43,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 103,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.60. 394,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,551,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $373.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.