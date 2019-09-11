Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $109,000 in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 132,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,347,699.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,519 shares of company stock worth $11,919,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,637. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.72. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.