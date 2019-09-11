Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $102,000 in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,307.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 27.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 501,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 108,284 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 624.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 85,432 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. 1,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,123. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

