Quantamental Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $475,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mobile Mini by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 605,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Mobile Mini by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MINI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Mobile Mini from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MINI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.67. 39,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,765. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $150.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Mobile Mini Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

