Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,461. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.64.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 52,800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $3,547,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,449.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 58,946 shares of company stock worth $3,959,128 over the last 90 days. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

