Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 700 Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.57. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,178. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.37. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $82.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $172.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PJC. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Jaffray Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

