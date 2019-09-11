Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 64.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Paychex stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $51,082.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

