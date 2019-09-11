Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Quanex Building Products has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,298. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $596.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.73 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

