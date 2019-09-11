QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 4,000 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,412,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,690,296.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QADA traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,626. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $60.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. QAD had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QADA. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 83.2% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 255,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 115,911 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in QAD by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,763,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QAD by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in QAD by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

