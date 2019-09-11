Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. 179,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,717. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,685,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,520 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 20,563,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,924 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,112,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,767,000 after purchasing an additional 441,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after purchasing an additional 366,980 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 883,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 338,374 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $9,420,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atif Rafiq bought 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,126.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,126.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 882,423 shares of company stock valued at $24,567,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

