Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Decreased by Analyst

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for QEP Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

Shares of QEP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 71,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,758. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $992.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.97.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

In other QEP Resources news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 15,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,777 shares in the company, valued at $924,259.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 10,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,450. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $92,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 165.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.