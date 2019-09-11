Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FAF. Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $68.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $59.07. 3,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,655. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $60.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in First American Financial by 75.5% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 741,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,811,000 after purchasing an additional 236,624 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

