Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 106,258 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106,258 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in State Street by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 28.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 50.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O acquired 7,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.86. 194,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

