Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. 19,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,099. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.28 per share, with a total value of $1,085,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,756.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

