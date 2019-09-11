Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 11,794 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3,276.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 594.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,810. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

