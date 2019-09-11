Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 28,623 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,623 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 222.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 302,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 241,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $5,075,342.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,749 shares in the company, valued at $75,283,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,761. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

