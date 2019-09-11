Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,969 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HMS by 12.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 136,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price target on HMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

HMSY stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. 4,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,530. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.25 million. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Miller III sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $102,646.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,483.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Greg D. Aunan sold 32,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,227,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,090 shares of company stock worth $24,063,237 in the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

