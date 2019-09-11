Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 2,540 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 866,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 180,938 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 907.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,637.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90,416 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 770,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,658,232.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $49,796.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,612 shares in the company, valued at $217,632.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 26,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,391. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.