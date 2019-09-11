Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 168,820 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,820 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of Matador Resources worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 381,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 21.2% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 342,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.46.

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 72,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,135. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley M. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $30,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph Wm Foran acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,734 shares of company stock worth $419,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

