Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 552,047 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 2,171.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,047 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,799,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,243,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,470,000 after buying an additional 1,189,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,413,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,550,000 after buying an additional 980,365 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,134,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,077,000 after buying an additional 662,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,346,000 after buying an additional 244,954 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 42,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,311. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

