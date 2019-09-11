Proxeus (XES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $866,230.00

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Proxeus has a total market cap of $866,230.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proxeus has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00208513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.01179774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00087380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 94.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp . Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423 . The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

