ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.83 and last traded at $83.88, approximately 13,904 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 15,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.78% of ProShares Ultra Real Estate worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

