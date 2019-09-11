ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.34

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.34 and traded as low as $65.53. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $67.94, with a volume of 4,478 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.33% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.