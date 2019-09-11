ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.92, 120 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEX. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

