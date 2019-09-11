Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Pro Medicus’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.53. Pro Medicus has a 1-year low of A$8.73 ($6.19) and a 1-year high of A$37.87 ($26.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$30.15.

In related news, insider Sam Hupert sold 1,000,000 shares of Pro Medicus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$36.10 ($25.60), for a total transaction of A$36,100,000.00 ($25,602,836.88).

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

