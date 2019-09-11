Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.97

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.97 and traded as high as $90.36. Premier Oil shares last traded at $88.40, with a volume of 6,786,947 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Premier Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 154.38 ($2.02).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $733.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.97.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.