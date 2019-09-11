Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Down 70.0% in August

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the July 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of PW stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,696. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
In other news, Director David H. Lesser acquired 3,150 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,405.00.
About Power REIT
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.