Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Down 70.0% in August

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the July 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PW stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,696. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

In other news, Director David H. Lesser acquired 3,150 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,405.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.73% of Power REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

