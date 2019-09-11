PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0071

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $405.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,111.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.13 or 0.01782089 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.13 or 0.02999006 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00699899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00727470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00064049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00447252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009164 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,717,807 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

