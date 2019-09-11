Polis (POLIS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.97 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Polis has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $6,223.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polis has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00006160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 6,365,709 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.