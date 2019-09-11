PolicyPal Network (PAL) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

PolicyPal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One PolicyPal Network token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bilaxy and Kyber Network. Over the last week, PolicyPal Network has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. PolicyPal Network has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $1.18 million worth of PolicyPal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00208899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.01190782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00087340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017326 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 94.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025824 BTC.

PolicyPal Network Profile

PolicyPal Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PolicyPal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,823,675 tokens. PolicyPal Network’s official website is www.policypal.network . The official message board for PolicyPal Network is medium.com/@policypalnet . The Reddit community for PolicyPal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolicyPal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET

Buying and Selling PolicyPal Network

PolicyPal Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX, Kyber Network, DOBI trade, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolicyPal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolicyPal Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolicyPal Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

