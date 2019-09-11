POA Network Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. POA Network has a market cap of $3.39 million and $820,149.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA Network

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bibox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

