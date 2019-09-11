Po.et (POE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $567,814.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Po.et has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $567,814.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, HitBTC and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00205902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.01169951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00087484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et launched on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bancor Network, DDEX, COSS, OKEx, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

