Pirl (PIRL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,579.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Pirl has a total market cap of $594,925.00 and $4,579.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 53,299,925 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

