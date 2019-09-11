Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,873,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 572,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,476,000 after purchasing an additional 252,396 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,469,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,974,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,497,000 after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 115,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $157.18. 225,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,090. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $165.66.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.