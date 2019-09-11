Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,658. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

