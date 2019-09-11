Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

NRGX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,831. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63.

In other news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $100,464.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.