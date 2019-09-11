Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,747 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Align Technology worth $48,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Hogan acquired 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.83 per share, for a total transaction of $998,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,059,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 1,100 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.11 per share, with a total value of $206,921.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,448. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.53. 45,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $398.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.91.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

