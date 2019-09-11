Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,306,762 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,969,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,306,762 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Vipshop worth $51,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vipshop by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,732,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after buying an additional 244,203 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Vipshop by 110.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,221,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $13,803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vipshop by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.92. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.72 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

