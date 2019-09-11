Philip G. Shotts Sells 407 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) VP Philip G. Shotts sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $30,362.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.85. 2,235,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.