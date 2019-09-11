PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,857. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

