Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $0.94. Performance Shipping shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 3,700 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.
Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.
Performance Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCIX)
Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.
Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.