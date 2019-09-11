Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $0.94. Performance Shipping shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 3,700 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its position in Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 1,100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned about 0.83% of Performance Shipping worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

