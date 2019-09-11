Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells 2,995 Shares

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $83,949.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PUB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. 37,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,215. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $526.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 107,166.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

